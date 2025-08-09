PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.23 Million Position in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,843,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,041,000 after acquiring an additional 533,657 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,072,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,500,000 after acquiring an additional 413,669 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,488,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,810,000 after acquiring an additional 261,742 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,374,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,751,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,674,000 after acquiring an additional 634,630 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.31. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.80.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

