Bank of Nova Scotia Has $611,000 Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 66.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 510.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeff Blau bought 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.99 per share, with a total value of $432,433.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,433.35. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

SUI stock opened at $125.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $147.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.77.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.79 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.70%.

SUI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.86.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

