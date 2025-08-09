Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 54 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.33.

In related news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.83, for a total value of $10,156,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 89,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,623,447.20. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 4,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.97, for a total value of $2,423,087.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,785,575.60. The trade was a 29.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,646 shares of company stock worth $22,136,614 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CASY opened at $518.97 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $350.52 and a 52 week high of $531.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $506.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.69.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.69. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

