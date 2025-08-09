Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SWKS. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.87.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $71.08 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $47.93 and a 1 year high of $110.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average is $69.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 200.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 98.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

