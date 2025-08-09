Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 17,411 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,411 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Paramount Global by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 181,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 4.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -367.88, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -666.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PARA shares. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Saturday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Get Our Latest Report on PARA

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.