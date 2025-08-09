PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 587.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPK shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $123.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.32 and its 200 day moving average is $124.71. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has a twelve month low of $111.00 and a twelve month high of $136.73.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.45 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 50.65%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

