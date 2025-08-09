Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $36,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,942,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,586,393,678.40. This trade represents a 0.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 7th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $35,963,000.00.

On Friday, August 1st, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.30, for a total transaction of $37,130,000.00.

On Thursday, July 31st, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 6,624 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.89, for a total transaction of $2,715,111.36.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.21, for a total transaction of $16,610,500.00.

On Monday, July 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.66, for a total transaction of $16,783,000.00.

On Friday, July 25th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $16,767,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.22, for a total transaction of $16,861,000.00.

On Monday, July 21st, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.96, for a total transaction of $17,148,000.00.

On Friday, July 18th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.08, for a total transaction of $17,054,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.40, for a total transaction of $35,240,000.00.

Carvana Stock Down 2.6%

CVNA stock opened at $348.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $337.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.00. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.39 and a fifty-two week high of $413.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.33, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 3.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 21.7% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Carvana by 17.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Carvana by 21.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $16,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

