Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.91.

Shares of SNDX opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.74. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.18. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 428.48% and a negative return on equity of 130.47%. The firm had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 984.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $69,990.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 298,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,560.69. This represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 53,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 544,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

