McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Argus cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.87.

NYSE:MCD opened at $305.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $218.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.33. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $265.33 and a twelve month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,400. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,740. This represents a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,178 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 142.9% during the second quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

