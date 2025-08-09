Leerink Partnrs Upgrades CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) to “Strong-Buy”

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for CryoPort’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CYRX. KeyCorp upgraded CryoPort from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on CryoPort from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Stephens started coverage on CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CryoPort from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get CryoPort alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CryoPort

CryoPort Stock Down 7.8%

CYRX stock opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $379.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.24. CryoPort has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $9.66.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $45.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.74 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 37.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that CryoPort will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CryoPort

In other CryoPort news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 51,500 shares of CryoPort stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $352,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 90,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,411.24. The trade was a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 12,500 shares of CryoPort stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,172.10. The trade was a 60.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 490,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,337,198. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CryoPort

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CryoPort by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 15,036 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CryoPort by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CryoPort during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CryoPort during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CryoPort by 1,437.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CryoPort Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.