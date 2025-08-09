Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

TRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America set a C$255.00 price objective on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$286.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$280.00 to C$308.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$305.00 to C$275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$263.80.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$247.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$271.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$258.24. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$217.85 and a 52 week high of C$299.24. The stock has a market cap of C$78.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Insider Transactions at Thomson Reuters

In related news, Director Heather Anne O’hagan sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$267.45, for a total value of C$234,019.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$168,761.83. The trade was a 58.10% decrease in their position. Also, Director Michael Parker sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$257.96, for a total value of C$73,777.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$153,230.62. The trade was a 32.50% decrease in their position. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,762 shares of company stock worth $3,411,858. 69.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters is the result of the $17.6 billion megamerger of Canada’s Thomson and the United Kingdom’s Reuters Group in 2008 and the 2018 carve-out of its finance and risk business, Refinitiv, in which it holds a 45% stake. In 2019, the company agreed to exchange its 45% stake in Refinitiv for a 15% stake in LSE.

