Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Cut to “Hold” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Clariant to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clariant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:CLZNY opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. Clariant has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.4374 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 365.0%. This is a boost from Clariant’s previous dividend of $0.41. Clariant’s payout ratio is 283.11%.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

