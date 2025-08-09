Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,590 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Capri were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 758.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Capri by 134.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Capri by 139.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.72. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $43.34.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.37. Capri had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.50%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

