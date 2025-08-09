Bank of Nova Scotia Has $467,000 Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 77.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,980 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $213.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MongoDB from $315.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $252.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.31.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,104,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,557,420. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $2,032,823.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 236,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,693,886.73. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,936,656. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $209.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.49 and a beta of 1.44. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.78 and a 1-year high of $370.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.56.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

