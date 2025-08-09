Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129,925 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 60,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 37,438 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,147,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT stock opened at $87.29 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The firm has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.90.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

