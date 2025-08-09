Bank of Nova Scotia Takes Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 616.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price objective on Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Amy C. Peterson sold 72,776 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $3,309,124.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 465,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,161,419.71. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $1,154,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 693,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,021,027.28. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 456,605 shares of company stock valued at $20,966,005. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $37.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.93. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.29. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $49.62.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.36 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

