Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,978 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in RLI were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in RLI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RLI by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RLI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in RLI by 56.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

Insider Activity at RLI

In other RLI news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak acquired 3,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 98,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,817.50. This represents a 3.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RLI. Compass Point downgraded RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLI

RLI Price Performance

RLI stock opened at $66.46 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $91.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.66.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $562.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.55 million. RLI had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.82%. RLI’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 18.34%.

RLI Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.