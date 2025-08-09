Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $343,000 in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Insider Activity at C3.ai

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 601,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $15,049,479.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,816,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,496,386.04. This represents a 13.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $1,014,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 161,664 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,074.88. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,298,892 shares of company stock valued at $58,428,808 in the last three months. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AI. KeyCorp reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Westpark Capital raised shares of C3.ai to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AI

C3.ai Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of AI stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $45.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average is $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.98.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 74.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Profile

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.