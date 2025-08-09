Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 376 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,961,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828,929 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 73.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,050,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,147 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,314,000 after purchasing an additional 527,376 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,457,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,344,000 after purchasing an additional 770,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,803,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Corebridge Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corebridge Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Corebridge Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.70.

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of -54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $32.35.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Corebridge Financial had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.38%.

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,009,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 83,896,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,100,837.45. This trade represents a 26.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

