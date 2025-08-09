Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,701,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,448,000 after purchasing an additional 523,353 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,591,000 after purchasing an additional 695,581 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,345,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,922,000 after purchasing an additional 191,595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,335,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,395,000 after purchasing an additional 30,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,871,000 after purchasing an additional 120,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

H&R Block stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.24. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.57% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. Northcoast Research cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

