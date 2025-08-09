Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 17 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,828.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.64. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,473.62 and a 12-month high of $2,412.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,967.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,924.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $44.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.08 by $5.70. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 11.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCNCA. Piper Sandler set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,410.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,291.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $114,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 121,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,541,610. This trade represents a 0.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

