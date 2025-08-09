Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 3,156 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 480.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 83.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total value of $72,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,385.33. This trade represents a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,040 shares of company stock valued at $152,423 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $149.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.36. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $230.02.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.62. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.