Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases New Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,169,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $168.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.42.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $136.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.09 and a 200-day moving average of $113.49. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $75.06 and a 12-month high of $181.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.61.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 465.13%. The company had revenue of $676.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.26) EPS. FTAI Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

