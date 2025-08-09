Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STN. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Get Stantec alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on STN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stantec

Stantec Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Stantec by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,559,000 after buying an additional 39,671 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Stantec by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 407,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,965,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stantec by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,699,000 after buying an additional 30,629 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Stantec by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stantec by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,575,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,951,000 after buying an additional 74,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STN opened at $109.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.66 and a 200 day moving average of $93.58. Stantec has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $113.50.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 18.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.1612 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.