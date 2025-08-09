Head to Head Analysis: Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) vs. Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR)

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) and Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.1% of Teck Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Teck Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Teck Resources and Lithium Americas (Argentina)”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teck Resources $6.48 billion 2.46 $296.30 million $0.38 86.91 Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A N/A -$15.23 million ($0.07) -40.29

Teck Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas (Argentina). Lithium Americas (Argentina) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teck Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Teck Resources and Lithium Americas (Argentina), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teck Resources 0 12 7 1 2.45 Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 1 1 0 2.50

Teck Resources currently has a consensus price target of $60.1111, indicating a potential upside of 82.01%. Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 15.25%. Given Teck Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Teck Resources is more favorable than Lithium Americas (Argentina).

Profitability

This table compares Teck Resources and Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teck Resources 2.51% 3.91% 2.28% Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -2.63% -2.08%

Summary

Teck Resources beats Lithium Americas (Argentina) on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen. The company also produces lead, silver, and molybdenum; and various specialty and other metals, chemicals, and fertilizers. In addition, it explores for gold. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. and changed its name to Lithium Argentina AG in January 2025. Lithium Argentina AG was incorporated in 2007 is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

