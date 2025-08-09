Analyzing Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) & Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM)

Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM – Get Free Report) and Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Proxim Wireless has a beta of 18.75, suggesting that its stock price is 1,775% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Latin America has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Proxim Wireless and Liberty Latin America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proxim Wireless 0 0 0 0 0.00 Liberty Latin America 1 1 0 1 2.33

Earnings and Valuation

Liberty Latin America has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential downside of 16.56%. Given Liberty Latin America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Latin America is more favorable than Proxim Wireless.

This table compares Proxim Wireless and Liberty Latin America”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Liberty Latin America $4.46 billion 0.35 -$657.00 million ($4.03) -1.93

Proxim Wireless has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Latin America.

Profitability

This table compares Proxim Wireless and Liberty Latin America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A Liberty Latin America -26.61% -71.58% -9.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Liberty Latin America shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Proxim Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Liberty Latin America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Liberty Latin America beats Proxim Wireless on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proxim Wireless

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN. Its broadband wireless equipment is used by enterprises, service providers, carriers, government entities, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, municipalities and other organizations that need high-performance, secure, and scalable broadband wireless solutions. The company serves customers through online retailers, a network of distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers in North America, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. As of July 31, 2018, Proxim Wireless Corporation operates as a subsidiary of SRA Holdings, Inc.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies. The company also operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets. It provides its services under the brands of C&W, Liberty Costa Rica, Liberty Communications, BTC, Flow, and Mas Móvil. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

