Financial Analysis: Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) & Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY)

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) and Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Dillard’s has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marui Group has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.2% of Dillard’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.8% of Dillard’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dillard’s 2 1 0 0 1.33 Marui Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dillard’s and Marui Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Dillard’s presently has a consensus price target of $359.3333, indicating a potential downside of 23.90%. Given Dillard’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Dillard’s is more favorable than Marui Group.

Profitability

This table compares Dillard’s and Marui Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dillard’s 8.93% 30.52% 15.16% Marui Group 10.80% 11.73% 2.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dillard’s and Marui Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dillard’s $6.59 billion 1.12 $593.48 million $36.19 13.05 Marui Group $1.67 billion 2.37 $175.49 million $2.07 21.19

Dillard’s has higher revenue and earnings than Marui Group. Dillard’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marui Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Dillard’s pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Marui Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Dillard’s pays out 2.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marui Group pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dillard’s has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Summary

Dillard’s beats Marui Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc. engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products. The Construction segment constructs and remodels stores through CDI Contractors, LLC. The company was founded by William Thomas Dillard in 1938 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts. It is also involved in the operation of websites; contract store opening and operation services; provision of credit card services; operation of Marui/Modi stores; investing and financing direct-to-consumer businesses; internet sales; specialty store; credit loan; collection and management of receivables; credit check; trucking and forwarding; software development; and operation of IT systems, and building management businesses. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

