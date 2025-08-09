Critical Survey: SearchCore (OTCMKTS:WOFA) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

SearchCore (OTCMKTS:WOFA – Get Free Report) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SearchCore and Weyerhaeuser”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SearchCore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Weyerhaeuser $7.12 billion 2.58 $396.00 million $0.38 67.08

Analyst Recommendations

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than SearchCore.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SearchCore and Weyerhaeuser, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SearchCore 0 0 0 0 0.00 Weyerhaeuser 1 1 6 1 2.78

Weyerhaeuser has a consensus price target of $32.8750, suggesting a potential upside of 28.97%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than SearchCore.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of SearchCore shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SearchCore and Weyerhaeuser’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SearchCore N/A N/A N/A Weyerhaeuser 3.97% 2.95% 1.73%

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats SearchCore on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SearchCore

Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. engages in opening and operating manufactured home retail centers for homebuyers in Texas. The company was formerly known as SearchCore, Inc. and changed its name to Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. in March 2015. Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2022, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

