Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.0909.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCW shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim set a $8.00 price target on shares of Mister Car Wash and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

In other news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 102,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $645,472.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 88,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,634.80. This represents a 53.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 41,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $280,959.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,532,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,320,779.26. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 266,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,596. Insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 87.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $91,000.

MCW stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. Mister Car Wash has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $8.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $265.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.83 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. Mister Car Wash’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

