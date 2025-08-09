Brokerages Set Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) Price Target at $24.60

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Northland Capmk upgraded Lincoln Educational Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $107,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,366.60. The trade was a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Carlton Rose sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,420.85. The trade was a 66.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,166. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $750.26 million, a P/E ratio of 60.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $117.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.55 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 2.65%. Analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

