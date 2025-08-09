Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.6667.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.02.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $514.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.70 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.3426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 55.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $94,251,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $52,355,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,593,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,860,000 after buying an additional 680,760 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $25,526,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,331,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,985,000 after buying an additional 601,026 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

