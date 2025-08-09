Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) versus Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) Financial Survey

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) and Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Banzai International has a beta of -0.61, indicating that its share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pop Culture Group has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Banzai International and Pop Culture Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banzai International -350.15% N/A -95.89% Pop Culture Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banzai International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pop Culture Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Banzai International presently has a consensus target price of $240.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5,767.97%. Given Banzai International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Banzai International is more favorable than Pop Culture Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banzai International and Pop Culture Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banzai International $4.53 million 2.26 -$31.51 million N/A N/A Pop Culture Group $47.38 million 0.07 -$12.41 million N/A N/A

Pop Culture Group has higher revenue and earnings than Banzai International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Banzai International shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Banzai International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Pop Culture Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pop Culture Group beats Banzai International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banzai International

Banzai International, Inc., a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events. The company serves healthcare, financial services, e-commerce, technology, media, and other industries. Banzai International, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bainbridge Island, Washington.

About Pop Culture Group

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, industry associations, and companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports. It also offers marketing services, including brand promotion, such as trademark and logo design, visual identity system design, brand positioning and personality design, and digital solutions; and other services, including digital collection sales, music recording services, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) software services, and advertisement distribution services to corporate clients. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China. Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd is a subsidiary of Joya Enterprises Limited.

