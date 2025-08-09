Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Stock Price

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $45.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 149.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VRDN

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 19.49 and a current ratio of 19.49. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $27.20.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.00). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112,806.88% and a negative return on equity of 72.85%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,595,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,087,000 after buying an additional 174,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,809,000 after buying an additional 165,669 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,881,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,776,000 after buying an additional 698,434 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the period.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.