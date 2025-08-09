Needham & Company LLC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock Price

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VERX. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertex from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vertex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.69.

Vertex Price Performance

Shares of VERX opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.13. Vertex has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -77.79, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Vertex had a negative net margin of 7.09% and a positive return on equity of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Vertex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex

In other news, CEO David Destefano sold 109,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $4,124,945.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,066,587 shares in the company, valued at $40,210,329.90. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $508,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 173,074 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,127.76. The trade was a 7.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,520,170 shares of company stock worth $134,479,744 over the last ninety days. 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERX. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vertex by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Vertex by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vertex by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vertex by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Vertex by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,868,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,031,000 after buying an additional 580,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

