JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target to $94.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.29.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $80.92 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a one year low of $49.63 and a one year high of $89.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.23, a PEG ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.73.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 10,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $757,676.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 171,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,242.66. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $549,011.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 97,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,239.38. The trade was a 7.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,371 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,204 in the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 49.0% during the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 570,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,142,000 after acquiring an additional 187,671 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $3,661,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 132.2% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 33,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 19,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

