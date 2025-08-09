Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Raised to $345.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.44.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $317.66 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $205.73 and a one year high of $427.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 19.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

