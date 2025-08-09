Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 247.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.71. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $5.44.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.19. Equities research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,799,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 124,985 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the second quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,478,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 516,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 351.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 28,576 shares in the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

