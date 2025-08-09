Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 107.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WIX. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $280.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.26.

Wix.com Stock Down 8.0%

WIX opened at $122.85 on Thursday. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $121.84 and a twelve month high of $247.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.49. Wix.com had a net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 136.43%. The business had revenue of $489.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Wix.com’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,839,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,904,000 after purchasing an additional 380,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Wix.com by 1,209.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 344,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,319,000 after purchasing an additional 318,387 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,422,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,260,000 after purchasing an additional 304,712 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Wix.com by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 560,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,528,000 after purchasing an additional 300,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

