Needham & Company LLC Cuts Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $200.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

WIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cfra Research cut Wix.com from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Wix.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wix.com from $262.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Wix.com from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Wix.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.26.

Wix.com Stock Down 8.0%

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $122.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.58. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $121.84 and a twelve month high of $247.11.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $489.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.62 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.43% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 632.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 408 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

