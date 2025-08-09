Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives C$322.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$322.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$328.00 to C$349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$330.00 to C$335.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$302.00 to C$330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$201.00 to C$289.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$320.00 to C$330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

In related news, Director Timothy Michael Miller sold 13,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$309.88, for a total transaction of C$4,037,064.53. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSE:IFC opened at C$279.00 on Monday. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$244.05 and a 12 month high of C$317.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$304.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$292.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space.

