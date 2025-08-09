Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives $21.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.8182.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Magnite from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Magnite from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday.

Get Magnite alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Magnite

Magnite Price Performance

Shares of MGNI opened at $22.47 on Monday. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Magnite had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $162.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Magnite

In other Magnite news, Director Paul Caine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $117,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 183,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,178.59. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 70,900 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $1,649,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,808 shares in the company, valued at $6,650,752.16. The trade was a 19.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 959,227 shares of company stock valued at $18,854,021 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,743,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,814,000 after acquiring an additional 138,417 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $122,986,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,574,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,037,000 after acquiring an additional 298,248 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,524,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,957,000 after acquiring an additional 170,532 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at $41,036,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnite

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.