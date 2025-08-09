Brokerages Set Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT at C$29.57

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LB shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Veritas upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd.

LB stock opened at C$30.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -243.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$30.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.47. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$24.37 and a 1 year high of C$31.74.

Laurentian Bank of Canada provides personal banking, business banking and real estate and commercial financing to its personal, business, and institutional customers across Canada and the United States. The company reports three operating segments: personal, business services, and capital markets. The personal segment offers financial services to retail clients.

