What is Zacks Small Cap’s Estimate for TWI FY2025 Earnings?

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Titan International in a research note issued on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now expects that the industrial products company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Titan International’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

TWI has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Titan International from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on Titan International in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE TWI opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $524.30 million, a PE ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 2.05. Titan International has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $460.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.84 million.

In other news, Director Richard M. Cashin, Jr. sold 212,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $2,196,195.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 176,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,606.74. This represents a 54.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anthony Eheli sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 45,276 shares in the company, valued at $418,350.24. This represents a 35.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,348 shares of company stock worth $3,086,520 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 32,023 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Titan International by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Titan International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Titan International by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

