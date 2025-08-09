Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,950,000 shares, agrowthof52.1% from the June 30th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,085,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,085,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $30.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $30.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average is $27.33.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.