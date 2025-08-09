William Blair Estimates Leidos’ FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Leidos in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 5th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $11.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.69. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $10.62 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Leidos’ FY2026 earnings at $11.72 EPS.

LDOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.46.

Leidos Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $176.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.62 and a 200-day moving average of $147.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Leidos has a 12-month low of $123.62 and a 12-month high of $202.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.58. Leidos had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Leidos in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.12%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

