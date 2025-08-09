Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Gould now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $26.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $26.65. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $695.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $35.92 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $25.71 EPS.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $841.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ REGN opened at $563.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $536.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $599.75. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $3,675,600 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.56 earnings per share.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,291,000 after acquiring an additional 814,713 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 149,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 231.3% during the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.