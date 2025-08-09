5N Plus FY2025 EPS Estimate Increased by Ventum Cap Mkts

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for 5N Plus in a report issued on Tuesday, August 5th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Ezzat now expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

VNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on 5N Plus from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. National Bank Financial raised 5N Plus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Cormark raised 5N Plus to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Ventum Financial upped their price target on 5N Plus from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on 5N Plus from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 5N Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.75.

Shares of VNP opened at C$15.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$961.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.55. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of C$4.90 and a 52-week high of C$15.80.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

