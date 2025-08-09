Cormark Comments on iA Financial’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Cormark increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of iA Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will earn $12.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.33. Cormark currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.62 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for iA Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $13.71 EPS.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$142.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$141.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$149.00 to C$144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$148.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$145.88.

iA Financial Price Performance

IAG stock opened at C$141.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$142.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$135.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$96.00 and a 12 month high of C$151.29.

Insider Activity at iA Financial

In related news, Director Denis Ricard sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total value of C$1,144,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Éric Jobin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.89, for a total transaction of C$214,341.00. Insiders sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock worth $6,151,244 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About iA Financial

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corp Inc is a life and health insurance company. It offers life and health insurance products, savings and retirement plans, mutual funds, securities, auto and home insurance, mortgages, and others. The company operates and manages its activities according to five main reportable operating segments Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.