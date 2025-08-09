What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for Ocugen FY2025 Earnings?

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ocugen in a report released on Monday, August 4th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.21). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ocugen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocugen’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. Ocugen had a negative net margin of 1,197.71% and a negative return on equity of 255.25%.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, August 4th.

Ocugen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 3.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

Institutional Trading of Ocugen

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Ocugen by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in Ocugen by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 38,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 19,876 shares during the period. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients’ health. The company’s pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

