VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,800 shares, agrowthof51.3% from the June 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

VAT Group stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. VAT Group has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $53.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.06.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.

